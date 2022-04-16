comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

SCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. comScore has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

