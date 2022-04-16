Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

