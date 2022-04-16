Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Conifer stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

