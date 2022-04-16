Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

