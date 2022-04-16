Contrasting Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro 11.83% 15.71% 6.14%

58.7% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TerrAscend and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 8 0 3.00 Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 127.38%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 4.91 $3.11 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.12 billion N/A $130.67 million $1.15 11.35

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Summary

Adecoagro beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Adecoagro (Get Rating)

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, powder milk, and others. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating, processing, and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol and sugar; and sale of electricity co-generated at its sugar and ethanol mills to the grid. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a total of 220,186 hectares, including 18 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay, as well as had a total of 241 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

