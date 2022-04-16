Contrasting Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) & TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY – Get Rating) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service Public 15.37% 37.04% 7.68%

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Advanced Info Service Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Advanced Info Service Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Advanced Info Service Public $5.68 billion 3.57 $842.66 million $0.30 22.77

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Info Service Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (Get Rating)

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Advanced Info Service Public (Get Rating)

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

