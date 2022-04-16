Contrasting Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -40.22% -70.85% -42.87%

0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and ChromaDex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 1.14 $4.59 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $67.45 million 2.17 -$27.13 million ($0.41) -5.22

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChromaDex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bon Natural Life and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.56%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life (Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and IMMULINA, a Braun-type lipoproteins, including spirulina extracts and active compounds, which are used to support human immune function. It also offers analytical reference standards and services comprising supply of products to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, life sciences, and pharmaceutical industries. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

