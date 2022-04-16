Contrasting Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

0.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -20.14% -48.84% -14.99% Bragg Gaming Group -12.89% -12.12% -8.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $53.02 million 0.00 -$16.64 million ($1.60) N/A Bragg Gaming Group $69.00 million 1.55 -$8.89 million ($0.44) -12.18

Bragg Gaming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bragg Gaming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.48%.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Bragg Gaming Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, and Europe. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports. The company also provides managed operational and marketing services to its iGaming operator customers to complete its turnkey gaming solution. It offers proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. The company also holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.