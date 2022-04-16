Contrasting Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 29.94% 9.28% 1.26% Banc of California 20.07% 9.34% 0.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Bank System and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Community Bank System pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $633.66 million 5.77 $189.69 million $3.48 19.50 Banc of California $310.59 million 3.65 $62.35 million $0.98 18.46

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Banc of California on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

