Contrasting Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and FG New America Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 109.35%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 162.05%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG New America Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46% FG New America Acquisition N/A 12.27% 2.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and FG New America Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.95 -$9.42 million N/A N/A FG New America Acquisition $350.57 million 1.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A

FG New America Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

