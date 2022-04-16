ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $248.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.62) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

