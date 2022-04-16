Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TRON opened at $9.96 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

