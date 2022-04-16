Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Down 55.9% in March

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ COOLW opened at $0.28 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.27.
