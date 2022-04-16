Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Costamare has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.