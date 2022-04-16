Costamare Inc. (CMRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.
Costamare has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.01.
CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.
About Costamare (Get Rating)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costamare (CMRE)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.