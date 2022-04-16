Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Brokerages expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.61 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $178.73 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Couchbase by 17,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.