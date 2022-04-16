Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY remained flat at $$19.74 during midday trading on Friday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

