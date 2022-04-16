Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Update

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,010,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 48,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 4,087,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,971. Coupang has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coupang by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coupang by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Coupang by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.