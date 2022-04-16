Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,783,444.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $2,133,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 541,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,381. Coursera has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

