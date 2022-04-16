Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 58.2% in March

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Nesbit purchased 171,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 254,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $0.72 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.