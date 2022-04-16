Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

DHY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.