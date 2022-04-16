Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 390,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,900. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.