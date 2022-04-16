Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.51).

CRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 310 ($4.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 268.20 ($3.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of £689.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($37,920.25). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,406.57). Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

