Critical Analysis: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) versus International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.06 $43.70 million $0.91 8.59 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

International General Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International General Insurance pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. International General Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

International General Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given International General Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 12.04% 12.70% 3.69% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International General Insurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

