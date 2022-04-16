Critical Analysis: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardforce AI and Allegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $35.15 million 0.45 -$5.48 million N/A N/A Allegion $2.87 billion 3.31 $483.00 million $5.34 20.12

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Allegion 16.84% 59.62% 15.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and Allegion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 0 4 5 0 2.56

Allegion has a consensus target price of $143.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegion beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, on-line and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

