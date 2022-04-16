Critical Analysis: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -89.40% -34.52% Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69%

This table compares Sema4 and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 3.01 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Mitesco $120,000.00 329.75 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -3.00

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 340.61%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Mitesco.

Volatility & Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sema4 beats Mitesco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

