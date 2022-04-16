Critical Comparison: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.98 -$44.48 million N/A N/A Akerna $20.68 million 1.43 -$31.33 million ($1.22) -0.75

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenidge Generation and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Akerna 0 1 3 0 2.75

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.78%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 418.45%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Akerna -161.48% -31.09% -21.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akerna beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

