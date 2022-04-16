Critical Contrast: AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) vs. Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get AgileThought alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AgileThought and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -49.87% -14.72% Ashford -2.55% -15.06% 6.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and Ashford’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.52 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Ashford $388.48 million 0.13 -$9.93 million ($17.10) -1.01

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford beats AgileThought on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.