Critical Contrast: International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) vs. Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and International Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 5.23 -$11.44 million N/A N/A International Stem Cell $7.18 million 0.50 -$900,000.00 ($0.11) -4.08

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and International Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.82%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A International Stem Cell -12.53% N/A -29.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats International Stem Cell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

