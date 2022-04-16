Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $148.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 897,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,393. Crocs has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Crocs by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,099,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

