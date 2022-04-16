Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 55.8% in March

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COIHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Croda International has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

