Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CPTK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTK. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

