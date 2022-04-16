Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,569,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

