Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.34. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

CUBI stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

