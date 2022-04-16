CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVV stock remained flat at $$5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,582. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

