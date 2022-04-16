Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.0 days.

CYFWF remained flat at $$7.66 during midday trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.