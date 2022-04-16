Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 63,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CELP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.27% of Cypress Environmental Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

