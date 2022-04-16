CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,847.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after buying an additional 1,501,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after buying an additional 1,419,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
