CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,847.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after buying an additional 1,501,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after buying an additional 1,419,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

