D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 418.69%.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

