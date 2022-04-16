D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $72.51 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

