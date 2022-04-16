Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.25. Danaher has a one year low of $237.01 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

