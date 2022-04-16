Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 80.5% in March

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.31. 16,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.