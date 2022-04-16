Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.14. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.