Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

DKDCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 10,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

