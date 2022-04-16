David Dean Guebert Buys 100,000 Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) Stock

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) Director David Dean Guebert bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 831,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,847. The company has a market cap of C$33.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 15.55. Legend Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.