Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($70.37) to GBX 5,700 ($74.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of DCHPF stock remained flat at $$54.80 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $71.83.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.
