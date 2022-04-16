Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DYLLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 400,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.