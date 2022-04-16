Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 20,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $68,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

