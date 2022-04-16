Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

DLVHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($173.91) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

