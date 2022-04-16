Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($173.91) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

DLVHF opened at $38.80 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

