Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. 29,128,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.